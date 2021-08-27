Board Of Education Appoints Two Vice Principals

Jared Sheffrin and Nikki Tatum are the school district’s newest vice principals.

Vice principals for Hillcrest School and the Road To Success Program, and Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, were appointed August 26 by the Board of Education.

Nikki Tatum will leave her dual position as vice principal at Claremont and Franklin Park elementary schools to take the new post at Hillcrest.

Jared Sheffrin, a head teacher at Hillcrest School, becomes vice principal at SGS.

“I am honored and humbled at the opportunity to lead the RTS program,” Tatum said. “I’m looking forward to taking the RTS program to the next level and continue to support the students and families of Franklin Township.”

Sheffrin, who attended Sampson G. Smith School, said he is “really excited about this opportunity.”

“I’m just really excited for the opportunity to continue my career in Franklin and work with the students,” he said.

“As a graduate of Franklin High School, I think it’s always great when we promote from within,” Board president Nancy LaCorte said.

All Board members offered their congratulations to the two administrators.

“You’ve been a great part of our community, a great spirit,” Board member Bill Grippo told Sheffrin, who Grippo said he knew since Sheffrin was 3 years old. “I think you’re going to bring that Warrior spirit to Sampson and make those kids even greater than they are.”

“When I started in Franklin 42 years ago, I was the adult school high school principal,” Grippo told Tatum. “It was a great honor to work with people who didn’t graduate high school and give them a second chance. You’re going to make a big difference.”

Board member Pat Stanley told Tatum that she thought the Road to Success program is “one of our best programs.”

“It’s one of the most important programs that we have,” she said. “The kids who come out of there come out of there with a new understanding of themselves, and the knowledge that their futures are going to be a little bit brighter.”



