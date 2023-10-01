Quantcast

Blessing Of The Animals Held At Animal Shelter

Added by Bill Bowman on October 1, 2023.
About a dozen animals were brought by their owners September 30 to the township Animal Shelter for the annual St. Francis Day Blessing of the Animals.

The ceremony was conducted by The Rev. Joanna Hollis, rector of Christ Church in New Brunswick, and The Rev. D. Scott Russell, chaplain of The Canterbury House Episcopal Chapel, also in New Brunswick.

Following the outdoor blessing, Hollis and Russell went inside the shelter to bless the animals there.

The Blessing of the Animals dates back to the 13th Century, with St. Francis of Assisi credited with starting the tradition.

The ceremony occurs during the first weekend in October, in anticipation of World Animal Day, which is observed on October 4.

The Franklin Reporter live-streamed the event:

Here are a few scenes from the day:



