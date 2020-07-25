Blasters Take Series Lead With 5-2 Win Over Patriots

Photo Credit: Cheryl Pursell

Bridgewater, NJ – The New Jersey Blasters (2-1) defeated the Somerset Patriots (1-2) 5-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night in the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series.

The Blasters grabbed the lead in the top of the third inning. Louie Martini doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI double by Martin Figueroa to break the scoreless tie. Tommy McCarthy’s RBI single, combined with Zach Lipshitz’s two-run single, put New Jersey up 4-0.

Liam McArthur’s RBI base hit in the fifth inning extended the Blasters’ lead to 5-0.

Somerset got on the board in the bottom of the frame when Joey Rose blasted a two-run shot, the first home run of the series for either team, to cut the lead to 5-2. Rose had two of the Patriots three hits on the night.

Ryan Williamson picked up the win (2-0) after two innings of work in which he allowed two earned runs on a hit and six strikeouts. David Kubiak (0-2) suffered the loss with four earned runs on six hits in 2.2 innings pitched. Michael LoPresti earned his first save of the series with a scoreless seventh inning pitched.

Blasters starter Vin Mazzaro allowed just one hit and struck out six in four innings pitched in a no decision.

The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series presented by Ford will continue on Saturday, July 25th with a 7:05 pm game between the Somerset Patriots and the New Jersey Blasters at TD Bank Ballpark. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.