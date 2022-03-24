Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeking Volunteer Mentors In Somerset County

Submitted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey is seeking volunteers who live or work in Somerset County to become mentors to several local children.

BBBSCNNJ offers one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18 (Littles), providing them with tools and resources to become competent, conﬁdent, and caring members of their community. Volunteer mentors (Bigs) spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood. There are no special skills required to be a trusted friend, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

“Our youth empowering approach fosters positive relationships and skill-building for life changing outcomes,” stated William Salcedo, BBBSCNNJ Executive Director. “Successful mentoring relationships can lead to improved college and career readiness, social emotional learning, and a greater sense of belonging and inclusion.”

One Little on the waiting list in Somerset County is Sean, a creative and friendly 11-year-old boy who has been patiently waiting to be matched with a Big. He enjoys going to the park, shopping, music, and video games. Although he enjoys school mostly because of the free ice cream, he also does very well academically. Sean is need of a mentor to provide extra positivity and support in his life. Sean is very outgoing, personable, and easy to connect with. When he grows up, he’d like to be either a skateboarder or musician. He is hoping to be matched with a funny and kind Big who has similar interests!

Another Little waiting to be matched in Somerset County is Kaiden, a sweet and friendly 8-year-old boy who has been patiently waiting to be matched with a Big. In his free time, he enjoys playing Minecraft and playing tag at the park. Kaiden gets along well with his peers and generally can make friends easily but missed the social connection of school during the pandemic. His favorite subject is writing, and this was confirmed when asked, “If he had a million dollars what would he buy?” and his response was, “Books about writing.” Kaiden believes that having a Big would make him happy and he is hopeful to be matched with someone who is athletic and funny. Kaiden looks forward to playing video games, going to the park, playing football, getting ice cream, and going to the aquarium with his Big!

To be matched with a Somerset County child like Sean or Kaiden, apply to become a Big now at mentornj.org/beabig.

BBBSCNNJ serves over 1,300 children throughout 10 counties in New Jersey. From emotional support to the joy of having a trusted friend in their corner, Bigs provide the stability that Littles need to achieve their full potential. To learn more about BBBSCNNJ, follow the agency on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



