Bank Of America Wins Zoning Board Approval For New Signs

SIGNS APPROVED – Bank of America won Zoning Board approval for three new signs for its Easton Avenue branch, but the approval didn’t come easily.

Bank of America won Zoning Board of Adjustment approval for new signs for its Easton Avenue branch on July 20, but the road to that point was a bit bumpy.

The bank applied for three signs to be attached to the building, but needed variances because they’re larger than what is allowed by Township zoning ordinance.

The signs will face Worlds Fair Drive and Easton Avenue.

The reason the bank wanted the signs, attorney Tom Letezia told the Board, is that Bank of America is undergoing a rebranding effort nationwide.

“This location was determined to need additional signage to increase visibility,” he said.

The lack of significant landscaping on the bank property has apparently irked some Board members, judging by their insistence that the applicant plant several trees.

Letezia protested, saying that the trees could block the new signs along Easton Avenue.

Board Chairman Robert Thomas, who led the call for trees, was not swayed.

“By the time you see the sign on Easton Avenue, you’ve passed it,” he said.

Thomas also said that left turns are not allowed on the northbound side of Easton, so the bank probably won’t achieve the sign’s purpose anyway.

Letezia eventually agreed that the bank would “look into” tree planting, ending the impasse.





