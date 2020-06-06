Authorities Investigate Fatal Easton Avenue Crash

The investigation continues into a June 4 car crash on Easton Avenue that left one township man dead and another Franklin resident injured.

Police said Marlene Martin of Somerset, 76, was attempting a left turn from Easton onto Girard Avenue in her 2008 Nissan Rogue when she collided with a 1999 Hyundai Elantra driven by Alexander Macniven, 23, also of Somerset, south on Easton Avenue.

The collision caused the Hyundai to leave the roadway and Macniven was entrapped within the vehicle, police said. Martin was able to exit her vehicle before the engine compartment caught fire.

Firefighters responded to scene to extinguish the fire and extricated Macniven from the vehicle, police said. He was transported to a local area trauma center by EMS personnel and pronounced dead approximately 45 minutes later. Martin was also transported to a local area hospital with minor, non-life treating injuries, according to the release.

Easton Avenue was closed for about 5 hours while the accident was being investigated, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact Officer James Raics of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at (732) 873-5533 ext. 3177 or james.raics@franklinnj.gov. Information can also be provided to The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team at (908) 231-7100 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or at www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



