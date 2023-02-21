Assemblymen Danielsen’s ‘Head-To-Toe’ Clothing Drive Nets More Than 1,500 Pieces

More than 1,500 hats, socks, scarves, and gloves for children between the ages of 3 to 16 years were collected by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) during his recent Winter Head-to-Toe clothing drive.

The annual event was held this year between December 1, 2022 and February 13, 2023.

Danielsen’s office coordinated with New Brunswick-based Elijah’s Promise and Unity Square, and the Franklin Food Bank and Franklin Youth Center to distribute the items, according to a press release about the event.

“These organizations do remarkable work when it comes to supporting members of our community and connecting them with the resources they need,” Danielsen said in the release.

“I want to extend my most sincere appreciation and thanks to the Franklin Township JFK Democratic Club, the communities of Somerset Run, and Canal Walk, as well as all the individuals who have donated to my drive for their generous donations, as this initiative would not be possible without your support,” he said in the release.

“I’m proud to represent Legislative District 17, as the dedication and support this community embodies when it comes to supporting one another continues to impress me,” Danielsen said in the release.



