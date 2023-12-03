Assemblyman Danielsen’s ‘Head To Toe’ Clothing Drive Underway

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen’s (D-17) annual “Head to Toe” Winter Clothing Drive is underway, through February 16, 2024.

The drive seeks donations to support families in need within the 17th Legislative District during winter.

The drive is seeking donations from constituents and other interested parties. Donations can be placed at a drop box in the lobby of Danielsen’s district office in Somerset at 334 Elizabeth Avenue.

Suggestions are for donations of items mainly for children aged 3-16, ranging from clean hats and scarves, to mittens and socks. All clothing must be cleaned prior to being donated.

“This is one of the most important community events we do here” Danielsen said in a press release about the drive. “As the seasons change and the weather gets colder, it is so very important that we as a community come together to make sure that the most vulnerable among us need not face the cold of winter alone”

For any questions about the Head-to-Toe Drive, please contact the Assemblyman’s office at

(732) 247-3999, or at asmdanielsen@njleg.org.

The 17th Legislative District includes the municipalities of Franklin Township and South Bound Brook in Somerset County, along with the Middlesex County municipalities of New Brunswick, North Brunswick, and Piscataway.





