Assemblyman Danielsen Sponsors ‘Project Backpack 2023’

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) is once again sponsoring his annual backpack drive for families in his District.

Danielsen is collecting donations of backpacks and school supplies now through August 31.

Last year, Danielsen distributed about 1,200 backpacks to students in Franklin, Milltown, New Brunswick, North Brunswick, and Piscataway.

“The demand far exceeded the supply and I ask everyone to join me again this year,” Danielsen said in a release about the event.

“As inflation rises, families continue to face tough choices – backpacks and supplies for their children or food, medicine, and gas, I would like to ease the burden of difficult choices of this new economic reality,” he said in the release.

“Your partnership and contribution will raise awareness to help children reach their full potential to kick off the school year with a backpack and supplies,” Danielsen said.

The most-needed donation items are:

Backpacks

Colored Pencils/Crayons/Pens

Glue Sticks

Hand Sanitizer (personal size)

Highlighters

Pencil Case/Pouch

Pocket Folders (solid colors)

Notebooks (single subject)

Rulers

Tissues (personal size)

Store Gift Cards only

Locally, donations can be dropped off to Danielsen’s 17th Legislative District office at 334 Elizabeth Avenue.

For more information., call (732) 247-3999.





