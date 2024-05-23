Quantcast

Assemblyman Danielsen Sets Mobile Office Visits

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) will bring his mobile office to two township library branches in June.

The mobile office will be at the library’s Franklin Park branch at 64 Clover Place from 1-4 p.m. on June 10 and at the main branch, 485 DeMott Lane, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 18.

Constituents can meet with a caseworker who can assist them with issues regarding state agencies by helping expedite the process.

Issues include unemployment, housing, veterans’ benefits, and more. No registration is required.

For any questions, call (732) 247-3999, or email AsmDanielsen@NJLeg.org.


