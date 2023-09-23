Assemblyman Danielsen Distributes More Than 900 Backpacks To Students

More than 900 backpacks containing school supplies were recently donated to children in need across the 17th Legislative District by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen.

Danielsen has conducted annual backpack drives for a number of years.

Throughout the summer, the Assemblyman’s office has collected supplies including backpacks, colored pencils, hand sanitizer, highlighters, pencil cases/pouches, pens, folders, notebooks, and rulers, according to a press release.

The success of this year’s backpack drive could not have been accomplished without the help of exceptional individuals and groups who donated these supplies at drop-off locations. In addition, the tireless work of volunteers in assembling these backpacks and supplies was essential in the success of the Backpack Drive, according to the release.

“The backpack drive is an essential service for our communities here in LD-17, as many families struggle to afford the expensive costs associated with school supplies.” Danielsen said in the release. “By providing school supplies and backpacks for the children of these communities, we are ensuring that they have the tools needed to excel in their education and build their future. Because when our children’s future is bright, the future of our state and nation is brighter as well.”

The following groups were essential in the success of the backpack drive thanks to their donations along with assistance in organizing and distributing the backpacks:

Sterling Point Community, Somerset Run Community, Franklin Township JFK Club, The Church of St. John The Evangelist, Keller Williams Real Estate, the American Federation of Teachers New Jersey Chapter AFL-CIO, Franklin Township PBA Local 154, Franklin Township Fire Marshals, AIMS Education, along with individual donations from people across the 17th Legislative District.

Further thanks is extended to the help provided by libraries in Franklin Township, North Brunswick, Piscataway, who graciously allowed for drop off locations at their branches, according to the release. In addition, special thanks is extended to South Bound Brook for allowing a drop off location at their municipal building.





