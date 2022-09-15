Assemblyman Danielsen Distributes 1,200 Backpacks To Area Children

More than 1,200 backpacks were distributed to area children through the annual backpack drive run by the office of state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17).

The backpacks were distributed to children throughout the 17th District.

Danielsen’s goal was to reach more families than the drive had in the past and ensure each child has the supplies they need to succeed this 2022-2023 school year, according to a press release about the event.

Throughout the summer, Danielsen’s office collected backpacks, colored pencils, glue sticks, personal hand sanitizer, highlighters, pencil cases/pouches, pens, pocket folders, spiral and composite notebooks, and rulers.

“The backpack drive is essential for the communities within Legislative District 17, as many families cannot afford the expensive cost of school supplies this year,” Danielsen said in the release. “By providing school supplies for the children in our community, we are ensuring that our young students have the tools they need to excel in their education during the school year.”

Along with all the individual donations from people throughout the 17th Legislative District, the following groups were instrumental with their donations and their assistance with organizing and distributing the backpacks: Piscataway Elks, FMBA Local 88, the Milltown Democratic Club, Sterling Point Community organization, AIMS Education, the Cornerstone Christian Church in Somerset, the Center Peace Counseling, Somerset Run Community, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, and the American Institute.

The libraries in Franklin Township, North Brunswick, and Piscataway provided drop-off locations at their local branches.

For any questions about the backpack drive, call the district office at 732-247-3999 or at asmdanielsen@njleg.org.



