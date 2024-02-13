ASM Tax Office Comes To Franklin Park

RIBBON-CUTTING – Usman Siddiqui, third from left in front row, cuts the ribbon to his new business, assisted by Township Councilmen Ram Anbarasan and Alex Kharazi. Also in attendance, and in the front row, were Township Councilwoman Shepa Uddin and Chamber of Commerce president Nick DeMeglio.

After 20 years of serving clients in the Iselin section of Edison, Usman Siddiqui has opened a second location on Route 27 in Franklin Park.

Siddiqui owns ASM Tax Office, a full-service accountancy firm. The business held its Grand Opening on February 9.

“We offer full services accounting,” Siddiqui said. “Accounting, booking, payroll. We do a lot of tax planning and strategizing to save on taxes, not only personal, but also businesses.”

Other services include company formation and registration, non-profit bylaws and formation, and student taxes.

Siddiqui said he chose the Franklin Park location because he felt it was “happening.”

“I see there’s a lot of businesses over here,” he said. “It is very happening on 27. Over the last couple of years, it just boomed.”

Siddiqui holds an MBA and is certified to represent clients before the IRS and tax authorities in all 50 states, he said.

He also holds a degree in Information Technology, Siddiqui said.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things over a lot of years,” he said.

ASM Tax Office is located at 3001 Route 27 in Franklin Park. The phone number is (732) 850-5054.





