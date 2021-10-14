Armory Project Delays Force Polling Place Relocations

Delays in a project at the National Guard Armory on Hamilton Street have forced the relocation of five township polling places.

Township Clerk Ann Marie McCarthy told the Township Council at its October 12 meeting that the Armory “had delays in their asbestos removal project,” and so would not be able to serve as a polling place.

As a result, the following changes in polling places have been made for the November 2 elections:

District 37 has been moved to the Senior Center in the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane

Districts 35, 36, 38, and 42 have been moved to the East Franklin Fire Department at 121 Pinegrove Avenue.

“Post cards are going out to every registered voter in the five districts,” McCarthy said. “And there will be signs at the Armory re-directing voters who do show up on election day.”



