Armed Trio Robs Hamilton Street Jewelry Store

Three masked men – one of whom brandished a handgun – robbed a Hamilton Street jewelry store on May 1, police said.

The trio got away in a waiting Lincoln Town Car, driven by a fourth suspect, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

There were no reported injuries during the robbery, police said.

Police received a 9-1-1 call about the robbery at about 11:56 a.m., according to the release.

Police were told that one of the men broke the glass on the locked front door, allowing entry for the trio.

With one man holding the gun on employees, the other two smashed the glass display cases and grabbed an untold amount of jewelry, the release said.

The men were last seen driving on Hamilton Street toward Kossuth Street, the release said. Their car was described as an older model silver 4-door Lincoln Town Car with out-of-state license plates.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information relating to the armed robbery is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.





