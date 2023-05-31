Another Retail Cannabis Business Gets Council Support

A resolution supporting a retail cannabis business – the 43rd such business so supported in less than a year – was approved by the Township Council at its May 23 meeting.

The business, Dispensary of Somerset, is set to open in the Franklin Court shopping center at Hamilton Street and Franklin Boulevard.

Cannabis businesses are required by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission to have resolutions of support from the government of the town in which they plan to open.

The Council in 2021 went all-in for cannabis businesses in Franklin, allowing in the township all six types of cannabis licenses: Cultivator, Processor, Manufacturer, Distributor, Retailer and Deliverer.

