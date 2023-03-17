Annual St. Matthias Golf Classic Set For May

FORE A GOOD CAUSE – The annual St. Matthias Golf Classic will take place at the Royce Brook Golf Club’s west course. (Photo: Royce Brook Golf Club.)

The annual St. Matthias Golf Classic is set for May 15 at the private West Course of Royce Brook Golf Club, 201 Hamilton Rd. Hillsborough.

The event is held to support the St. Matthias School.

Following a 7 a.m. welcome, players are free to use the range and putting and chipping greens before enjoying a hot breakfast in the restaurant or out on the veranda.

The four-person scramble will begin at 9 a.m., and after a day of exercise, fresh air, and fun on the course, golfers will enjoy the 19th hole and a buffet lunch in the beautiful Highlander Pavilion. On the menu is a two-hour lite bar, a barbecue buffet, chafing dishes, salads, and a dessert bar.

The Silent Auction offers many items up for bid, including an autographed Rutgers football helmet, tickets to the Rutgers vs. Michigan State game, a wine-tasting tour at Unionville Vineyards, dinner for two at The Frog and The Peach, and an Ogio golf bag.

In addition to the silent auction, many local businesses are taking advantage of sponsorship opportunities, including Stage House Tavern, Dolan Plumbing, Fairway Green, Bottle Republic, Aspen Tree and Turf, Blue Sheep Bake Shop, Pizza Center, Atlantic Track, and Neshanic Valley Irrigation.

There are still many sponsorship opportunities available, including Platinum or Silver Sponsors, Beverage Cart Sponsors, and Hole-in-One Sponsors. These sponsorships are a great way to introduce your business to a whole new community.

Registration is currently ongoing. Golfers can sign up as their own foursome, or they can join as singles. For more information, scan the QR codes below.