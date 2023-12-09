Annual ‘Santa Paws’ Fundraiser Wraps Up At SGS

SANTA SMOOCH – Santa Claus Bob gets a nose kiss from one of the pooches brought to SGS December 19 for the annual Santa Paws fundraiser.

One of the biggest fundraisers for the organization that supports the Franklin Township Animal Shelter wrapped up on December 9.

“Santa Paws,” sponsored by Second Chance for Animals, offers pet parents a chance to have their furry, scaley or slimy friend photographed with Santa Claus in time for holiday card and gift creating.

The event is held the first two Saturdays of December at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus. There are two Santas, plus a pet-oriented craft show both days.

The December 9 event was highlighted by visits from two township Mayors – current Mayor Phil Kramer and former Mayor Chris Kelly – and their dogs.

Oh, and there was a chicken. Wearing a sweater. That was adopted from the Animal Shelter.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was on hand to speak to the Mayors:

Here are some scenes from the day:







Your Thoughts

