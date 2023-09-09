Quantcast

Annual RCDCU Ride For Prostate Cancer Awareness Set

Added by Bill Bowman on September 9, 2023.
Saved under Community Building, General News, News-pourri
PUMP IT UPCyclists check their tire pressure before the 2022 RCDCU ride for prostate cancer awareness. (File photo.)

The 16th annual Renaissance Cyclists Defeating Cancer United charity bike ride is set to kick off at 8 a.m. September 16 at the township Senior Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

Each year, hundreds of cyclists from around the region gather for the ride, which features scenic routes of 10, 30 and 50 miles, and a 3-mile walk/ride.

This is a rain-or-shine event.

Lunch, music and awards are served up, starting at noon.

To register, go to www.active.com or www.rcdcu.com.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …