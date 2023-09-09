Annual RCDCU Ride For Prostate Cancer Awareness Set

PUMP IT UP – Cyclists check their tire pressure before the 2022 RCDCU ride for prostate cancer awareness. (File photo.)

The 16th annual Renaissance Cyclists Defeating Cancer United charity bike ride is set to kick off at 8 a.m. September 16 at the township Senior Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

Each year, hundreds of cyclists from around the region gather for the ride, which features scenic routes of 10, 30 and 50 miles, and a 3-mile walk/ride.

This is a rain-or-shine event.

Lunch, music and awards are served up, starting at noon.

To register, go to www.active.com or www.rcdcu.com.





