Annual John Clyde Stream Cleanup Date Set

Volunteers are being sought for the annual John Clyde Stream Cleanup. (File Photo).

The annual John Clyde Stream Cleanup is set for 9:30 a.m. to noon September 26 at Seeley’s Run.

The annual event, sponsored by the township Environmental Commission, is named after the late former township Mayor who created it. The Commission is partnering with Lower Raritan Watershed Partnership (LRWP), The Watershed Institute (TWI) and others to produce the event.

Since 2007, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, more than 21,000 pounds of garbage has been removed from streams in Franklin, according to a release about the event.

Due to the Covid-19, registration is mandatory and is limited to 50 people, the release said. Registration can be done by clicking here.

Volunteers can park at the rear of the Somerset Village Parking lot, residents of Franklin Greens Apartments can just walk-in!

Face covering and social distancing are required, the release said. Those who feel sick or who have been exposed to the coronavirus are asked not to participate.

Stream Clean-up coordinators will meet attendees and get them started. All supplies (gloves, garbage bags, pickers) will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles.

For more information, contact Stan Jaracz, Franklin Environmental Commission member, jaraczs@yahoo.com



