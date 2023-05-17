Annual Food Truck Festival Set For May 20

FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL – There’s always a wide selection of food at the annual Food Truck Festival. (File photo.)

Franklin High School Project Graduation and the Franklin High School Booster Club have announced their annual Food Truck Festival event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. May 20 at Franklin High School, 500 Elizabeth Avenue.

There will be a variety of 16 food trucks that will be on site with many varieties including hot foods, desserts, and more. Numerous vendor tables are also expected to provide a shopping experience for the expected guests.

A Kid’s Zone area will offer activities to keep children busy. Throw some hatchets, shop at the selection of vendors, let your kids jump around on the inflatables, create giant bubbles, take home sand art, get “face” paint. Guests will also have a chance to win prizes and money during raffles at the end of the night. (Winners do not need to be present to win.) .

Tickets will be on sale at the gate.

“Project Graduation is an annual event, it is a safe, all night, alcohol and drug-free celebration, that has been taking place in the community since 1994, ” said Nicolas DiMeglio, President of Franklin High School Project Graduation. “Each year parents, students and teachers work together to generate approximately $30,000, which is required to provide this event for our graduating seniors.”

Activities for students include a DJ, Hypnotist, unlimited food and drinks and more.

Local businesses continue to support the Organization with generous donations. This year supporters include Franklin Municipal Alliance, Franklin Township Police PBA, Premier Development, Canal Walk Men’s Club, Bound Brook Moose Lodge 988, WaWa, Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach Realtors, DiMeglio Home Team, La Bonbonniere Bake Shop, Parker McCay Attorneys, Micro Manufacturing, Joy Systems of Somerset and Panera.

Project Graduation has continued because of school and community volunteers believing in the necessity of striving to keep our children and young adults safe on the night of graduation. In fact, DiMeglio said, “Many of our members on the Executive Board have been gladly serving the Organization for over 25 years and we truly appreciate their involvement especially since they no longer have children in the school system.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Organization should contact Nick DiMeglio at Nicolas.com@att.net.

Project Graduation takes place this year on the night of graduation, 9:30 p.m. June 23 at Franklin High School. The celebration includes catered food throughout the night.





