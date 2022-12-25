Animal Shelter Receives Donations From Ocean State Job Lot

The Franklin Township Animal Shelter was one of 200 animal welfare organizations receiving donations from Ocean State Job Lot. (Photo: OSJL.)

The Franklin Township Animal Shelter was one of more than 200 animal shelters welfare organizations receiving donations from Ocean State Job Lot’s “To The Rescue” program.

The shelter received a $1,500 “Crazy Deal” gift card to purchase necessary supplies and a check for $1,000, according to a press release from Ocean State Job Lot.

The shelter also received PPE gear for its volunteers.

Ocean State Job Lot has a store in Franklin Park, at the corner of Route 27 and South Middlebush Road.

Recipients include municipal shelters, wildlife centers, rehabilitation farms, and nonprofit rescue organizations within a 20-minute driving distance to OSJL’s 150 stores across the Northeast, according to the press release.

“Ocean State Job Lot’s Charitable Foundation, in partnership with our loyal customers, is committed to helping those in need, and that includes our furry and feathered friends in shelters and rescues,” David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, said in the release. “We’re proud to partner with and support each of these organizations in their efforts to nurture, heal, and protect the animals in each of the communities in which Ocean State Job Lot operates.”



