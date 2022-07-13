All PostsLife Story: Gabrianna Angel Andrews, 19; FHS Class Of 2021

Gabrianna Angel Andrews, 19, passed away suddenly on July 9.

Gabi was born July 11, 2002, in Pontiac, Michigan. She grew up in Lake Orion, Michigan, before relocating to Somerset five years ago.

Gabi graduated from Franklin High school in 2021. She continued her schooling at Rutgers University, where she was majoring in Engineering. Gabi had an energetic and assertive demeanor, and you could always tell when she was around. She enjoyed laughing and smiling and could make friends with anyone. Gabi was also a big fan of Disney, especially Stitch. She loved being around kids and admired her friends and family. Gabi cherished her family and would show her love for them in any way she could. She was a loving daughter, a compassionate sister, adoring granddaughter and caring friend.

Gabi was predeceased by her mother, April McDugald, and her grandfathers, Willie McDugald and Leonard Dennison.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Silva Andrews; her brothers, Ethan Baldwin, Nathanial McDugald, Liam Andrews, Jude Andrews, and Benjamin Andrews; her sister, Courtney McDugald; her grandparents, Pam Dennison, Vivian & Michael Andrews, Sheila & Brad Collins, and Richard Perry and a host of cousins, extended family, and friends.

Family and friends may visit from noon to 4 p.m. on July 15 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Services will conclude at the funeral home.

At a later date, a memorial ceremony will be conducted in Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Gabrianna Angel Andrews name to Apraxia Kids at www.apraxia-kids.org.



