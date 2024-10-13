A Day In The Life: Township Bustling On A Spring-Like Day

Balmy weather on October 13 served as a backdrop for a number of events in the township.

Franklin High School Project Graduation held the first of what will be three clothing drives. The organization get paid by the pound for the clothes, which are sent to needy people overseas.

We stopped in at the event, held at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus:

October 4 is the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, a Christian Patron Saint of animals. Blessing of the Animals occurs around the feast day.

Animal owners gathered at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter in the Municipal Complex for this year’s annual blessing.

As it has been in past years, the ceremony was conducted by The Rev. Joanna Hollis, rector of Christ Church in New Brunswick, and The Rev. D. Scott Russell, chaplain of The Canterbury House Episcopal Chapel, also in New Brunswick.

We stopped by the shelter to witness the ceremony:

Another yearly tradition is the Middlebush Reformed Church Craft Show and Flea Market, held in Thompson Park, across from the “Church with the Red Door.”

We stopped in to talk with the church’s Pastor, George Montanari:

October is National Firefighter Month, and many fire departments are celebrating with open houses. Millstone Valley Fire Department held theirs on October 13.

Here are some scenes from the event:

Diwali, also known as the “Festival of the Lights,” symbolizes to Hinduism, Jainism and Sikhism the victory of light over dark.

During the observance, which this year runs from October 31 to November 1, homes are decorated with lights and adherents celebrate with sweets, worship and fireworks.

This year’s major observance of Diwali was held October 13 at Franklin High School, and was organized by Mridula Anbarasan and her husband, Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan.

A host of committees worked during the year to present the celebration, which included artistic performances, food donated by local restaurants, arts and crafts and vendors.

Here are some scenes from the event:





