34th Annual Tour De Franklin Set For April 30

The Tour de Franklin is the Franklin Food Bank’s largest fundraiser. (Photo: Franklin Food Bank.)

The 34th annual Tour de Franklin Charity Bike Ride, the largest fundraiser for the Franklin Food Bank, will be held on April 30 at Franklin High School.

The Tour de Franklin consists of seven events including 62-, 40-, 25-, 10-, and 5-mile rides through Somerset as well as a 10-mile ride and 1-5 mile walk-or-ride along the scenic D&R Canal. Approximately 700 people participated in the Tour last year as it returned to an in-person, one-day event after being an individual event due to COVID safety precautions.

“We conducted the Tour as an individual ride for two years as a safety precaution due to the pandemic, but in 2022, as conditions improved, we returned to an in-person event,” Lisa Frey, the event chairperson, said in a press release. “We were excited and grateful that the cyclists, community and sponsors came out and participated in full force to support the Food Bank.”

“We are looking forward to this year’s Tour de Franklin Charity Bike Ride to help address the increasing need in the community that the Franklin Food bank is serving,” she said in the release.

All proceeds raised by the Tour de Franklin directly support the Franklin Food Bank operations and the funding is a critical part of the Food Bank’s budget. In 2022, the Tour raised a record amount of more than $130,000, significantly more than the amount raised in previous years.

However, the need in the community that that the Franklin Food Bank serves has grown significantly. Last year, the Food Bank served more than 10,000 families, a sharp increase from the 1,800 families served in 2018.

To learn more or register for the Tour de Franklin, visit the Tour de Franklin and like the Tour’s FaceBook page.



