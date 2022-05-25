$3 Million Bond Ordinance Introduced, Earmarked For 2022 Road Resurfacing Program

A $3 million bond ordinance to pay for a handful of road improvements in the Township was introduced by the Township Council at its May 24 meeting.

The Ordinance sets aside $2,812,500 for the work.

The nearly three dozen streets included in the 2022 resurfacing program are Red Oak Court, Butler Road, Appleman Road, Westminster Road, Cedar Avenue, Equator Avenue, Hollywood Avenue, Matilda Avenue, Ray Street, Timberhill Drive, Winston Drive, Bennington Parkway, Cortelyous Lane, Honeyman Street, Ralph Street, Runyon Avenue, Bennetts Lane, Chester Avenue, Den Herder Drive, Griggs Street, Nepote Place, Frederick Street, Grace Road, Grouser Road, Ridings Parkway, Ruppert Drive, Van Cleef Road, Vassar Street, Whitehall Lane, Wilson Road, Denbigh Drive, Ethel Street, Garfield Avenue and Hasbrouck Drive.

The ordinance also covers applying crack seal to various roads in the Township, and “stormwater infrastructure upgrades within the Township consisting of upgrades to water and sewer mains, pipes, catch basins and drainage improvements and … streetscape infrastructure upgrades within the Township consisting of street resurfacing and sidewalk and curb improvements,” according to the ordinance.

A public hearing on the ordinance is set for the Council’s June 14 meeting.



