$28K In Merit Bonuses Approved For Two School District Administrators

School board business administrator Jonathan Toth was one of two administrators to receive merit bonus approval at the August 27 board meeting.

More than $28,000 in merit bonuses for two district administrators were approved by the Board of Education at its August 27 meeting.

Jonathan Toth, the district’s business administrator, earned $14,225.92 in bonuses, while Dan Loughren, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, earned $14,281.73 in bonuses.

The merit bonuses were based on percentages of the administrators’ salaries. Quantitative goals had bonuses ranging from 1.33 percent to 3.33 percent of their base salaries, while the qualitative goals carried bonuses worth 2.5 percent of their salaries.

Toth had three goals to meet, two quantitative and one qualitative.

The first quantitative goal, for which he earned the full $5,172.56, was to design and manage the in-house renovations at the Franklin Middle School Hamilton Street campus. The work included patching and painting the building’s facade, and renovations to the kitchen and bathrooms.

The second quantitative goal, for which he again earned the full $5,172.56, involved removing the budget line for the district’s C.A.R.E. before- and after-school program from the district’s general operating expenses, and into an account of its own.

Toth’s qualitative goal, for which he earned $3,880.80, involved him finding space in the district for a solar energy savings program, “if it is in the best fiscal interest for the district.”

Loughran also had two quantitative and one qualitative goals to meet.

His first quantitative goal, for which he earned the full $5,191.94, required him to reduce the number of attendance-related course failures by 15 percent by June 2020. The 2019-20 baseline number used was 628 course failures.

His second quantitative goal, for which he again earned the full $5,191.94, required him to increase the number of middle school students enrolled in honors courses by 15 percent by June 2020. The baseline number of students used was 733.

Loughran’s qualitative goal, for which he was paid $3,897.85, required him to create an aviation club that provided a Board-approved curriculum, flight simulators, and “in-air” flight time with a local business partnership by June 2020.



