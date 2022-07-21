18-Year-Old Township Motorcyclist Killed In Easton Avenue Accident

Police investigate a late-night accident on Easton Avenue that left an 18-year-old township resident dead.

An 18-year-old township man was killed July 20 when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Camry on Easton Avenue, in front of the Harrison Somerset apartment building.

Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting the accident at about 8:59 p.m., according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

The accident is under investigation, but police said preliminary indications are that the Camry was making a left turn onto Easton Avenue when it collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling north on Easton.

Police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel responded to the scene, according to the release. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital BLS and paramedics treated and transported the victim to RWJUH, where he was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m., the release said.

The accident is being investigated by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Police have not yet identified anyone involved in the accident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Andre Tirado at 732-873-5533 extension 3230 or at andre.tirado@franklinnj.gov.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was on the scene:





