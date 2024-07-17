18-Unit Apartment Building Planned For Hamilton Street

ARTIST’S RENDERING – This 18-unit apartment building is planned for several lots located across Hamilton Street from Sophie’s Bistro.

Autumn leaves will bring yet another applications for a Hamilton Street-based apartment building to the Planning Board.

The Board on October 6 is scheduled to hear the application of Hamilton Street Management, which wants to build a three-story mixed-use building at 681-685 Hamilton Street.

The 4,605-square-foot building is targeted for about a half-acre of property across Hamilton from Sophie’s Bistro, which is now an empty lot and the home of a former barber shop.

The plan is to build 12 two-bedroom units and six one-bedroom units on the building’s second and third floors, while the first floor would be retail.

There would be a total of 38 parking spaces provided on the property, according to the plan.

The plan also includes curb, sidewalk and drainage improvements.

The application was originally supposed to be heard at the Board’s July 17 meeting, but that meeting was cancelled.





