150,000 Square-Foot Warehouse Approved For Belmont Drive
A 150,000-square-foot warehouse on Belmont Drive was approved March 16 by the Planning Board.
The developer, South Plainfield-based The Harbor Group, will raze an existing one-story office building to build the warehouse.
Part of the application entailed moving a property line between two lots; an office building on the new second lot will remain, the board was told.
The new warehouse will feature 30 loading bays and parking for 117 cars./
The developer will also build a sidewalk along the property’s Belmont Drive frontage, install 567 plantings – including 194 deciduous and evergreen trees – and build a retaining wall between the warehouse and office building.
The warehouse will be constructed of pre-cast concrete, the Board was told.
Although it’s the developer’s desire to have one tenant occupy the warehouse, architect John Saracco told the Board that it could be partitioned into two spaces.
Corey Chase, the developer’s traffic engineer, said the warehouse will not affect traffic at the Belmont and Campus drives intersection.