11 FHS Athletes Sign College Commitments At Signing Day

A PROUD MOM – Eli’Sha Brown gets a peck from his mother during the May 13 Commitment and Signing Day ceremony at Franklin High School.

Eleven Franklin High School athletes on May 13 made public their commitments to continue their educations and athletic careers at a variety of colleges and universities.

The athletes, their families, coaches, and friends gathered in the school gym for the ceremony.

“It’s always a proud moment when we get to celebrate the accomplishments of our student-athletes,” FHS Athletic Director Ken Margolin told the crowd. “For their hard work, on and off the field of play, these athletes have been lucky enough to secure athletic spots at the next level.”

After the ceremony, Margolin said that he “couldn’t be prouder” of the athletes.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “Any time you have double-digit student athletes playing at the next level, it’s a great day.”

“It’s nice that we’re able to give them the stepping-stone at Franklin High School … have them excel academically, excel athletically.”

Margolin said the students are “going to every type of university, from Mercer County Community College, up to (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).”

“So there’s a school for everybody, there’s a place for everybody to participate in athletics if they choose to, and we support that and we foster that here in Franklin High School.”

“Anybody who says you can’t be as successful as you want athletically or academically at Franklin High School, then they’re really not paying attention to some of the place our graduates go to.”

The athletes and the colleges they will be attending are:

Warren Bell, Albright College, Baseball

Hannah Adhikari, Amherst College, Track & Field, Cross-Country

Amber Shea, Montclair State University, Track & Field, Cross-Country

Bryce Dawson, Arcadia University, Cross-Country, Track & Field

Qiora Rollins, Towson University, Track & Field

Maya Zavatsky, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Diving

Citlaly Condado, New Jersey City University, Wrestling

Joseph Nwachukwu, Rutgers University, Football

Eli’Sha Brown, Rutgers University – Newark, Basketball

Landen Miller, Ramapo College, Basketball

Keith Morris, Mercer County Community College, Basketball

Following are scenes from the day:







