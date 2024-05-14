11 FHS Athletes Sign College Commitments At Signing Day
Eleven Franklin High School athletes on May 13 made public their commitments to continue their educations and athletic careers at a variety of colleges and universities.
The athletes, their families, coaches, and friends gathered in the school gym for the ceremony.
“It’s always a proud moment when we get to celebrate the accomplishments of our student-athletes,” FHS Athletic Director Ken Margolin told the crowd. “For their hard work, on and off the field of play, these athletes have been lucky enough to secure athletic spots at the next level.”
After the ceremony, Margolin said that he “couldn’t be prouder” of the athletes.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “Any time you have double-digit student athletes playing at the next level, it’s a great day.”
“It’s nice that we’re able to give them the stepping-stone at Franklin High School … have them excel academically, excel athletically.”
Margolin said the students are “going to every type of university, from Mercer County Community College, up to (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).”
“So there’s a school for everybody, there’s a place for everybody to participate in athletics if they choose to, and we support that and we foster that here in Franklin High School.”
“Anybody who says you can’t be as successful as you want athletically or academically at Franklin High School, then they’re really not paying attention to some of the place our graduates go to.”
The athletes and the colleges they will be attending are:
- Warren Bell, Albright College, Baseball
- Hannah Adhikari, Amherst College, Track & Field, Cross-Country
- Amber Shea, Montclair State University, Track & Field, Cross-Country
- Bryce Dawson, Arcadia University, Cross-Country, Track & Field
- Qiora Rollins, Towson University, Track & Field
- Maya Zavatsky, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Diving
- Citlaly Condado, New Jersey City University, Wrestling
- Joseph Nwachukwu, Rutgers University, Football
- Eli’Sha Brown, Rutgers University – Newark, Basketball
- Landen Miller, Ramapo College, Basketball
- Keith Morris, Mercer County Community College, Basketball
Following are scenes from the day: